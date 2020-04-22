April 16, 2020
Trinity Grace Long was born at 10:09 a.m. April 16, 2020, to parents Ashlee and James Long of Hayward. She joins siblings Karma, Anna and Joseph. Maternal grandparents are Milton and Roxann Myshack and maternal great grandmotheris Dorothy Stone. Paternal grandparents are James and Melissa Long of Hayward and great-grandparents are George and Jeanette Long of Hayward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.