Trinity Grace Long

April 16, 2020

Trinity Grace Long was born at 10:09 a.m. April 16, 2020, to parents Ashlee and James Long of Hayward. She joins siblings Karma, Anna and Joseph. Maternal grandparents are Milton and Roxann Myshack and maternal great grandmotheris Dorothy Stone. Paternal grandparents are James and Melissa Long of Hayward and great-grandparents are George and Jeanette Long of Hayward.

