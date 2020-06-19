June 9, 2020
Jaclyn and Benjamin Tweed, Hayward, announce the birth of their son, Theodore Byron Tweed. Theodore was born at 10:13 a.m. June 9 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds 7 ounces at birth and was 22 inches long.
Family members include a sister, Evalyn Tweed; maternal grandparents, Daniel Desantis and Patricia Gosnell; and paternal grandparent, Paul Tweed and Dawn Tweed.
