June 8, 2020
Jessica Belille and Joseph Jack, Hayward, announce the birth of their son, Theo Michael Jack. Theo was born at 11:28 p.m. June 8 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces at birth and was 20 inches long.
Family members include sibling Lanina Jack; maternal grandparents Anna Demarr, Judy Schmock and Art Schmock; and paternal grandparents, Theresa Moore, Fred Jack Jr., Sue Belille and Fred Belille.
