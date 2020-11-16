November 7, 2020

Marie Potack and Jonah Parral of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Sky Jordan Parral.

Sky was born at 6:23 a.m. Nov. 7, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 10 pounds, 9 ounces and was 22 inches long.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments