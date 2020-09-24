September 14, 2020
Erin Marie Haime and Spencer James Laska of South Range announce the birth of their daughter, Shelby Marie Laska.
Shelby was born at 8:27 a.m. Sept. 14, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
She joins sibling, Jase Laska. Grandparents are William Haime, Darcy Haime, James Laska and Monica Laska.
