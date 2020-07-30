July 13, 2020

Danielle Babineau and Robert John Corbine of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Robert John Corbine Jr.

Robert was born at 7:21 a.m. July 13, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20.5 inches long.

He joins siblings Rihanna Reede and Halie, Maxine and Alexandrea Corbine. Grandparents are Gloria Babineau and Betty Wilson.

