April 24, 2020

Remington Thomas Elcombe, the son of Amber Hammerel and Joshua Elcombe of Hayward, was born at 8:02 a.m. April 24 at Marshfield Medical Center, Rice Lake. He weighed 8 pounds, 6.3 ounces and was 18 and ¾ inches long at birth.

