March 9, 2020

Katherine Hemmerel and Jesse LaVick of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Raelynn Rose LaVick.

Raelynn was born at 10:19 a.m. March 9, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18 inches long.

