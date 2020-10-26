October 18, 2020
Abigail J. Tweet and Erick Raymond Korzenieski of Radisson announce the birth of their daughter, Rae Lynn Hazel Korzenieski.
Rae Lynn was born at 3:58 p.m. Oct. 18, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.
She joins siblings Delilah, Daliah, Godrick and Delilacea Tweet, and Ethan, Lillanna, Alexander and Ezra Korzenieski. Grandparents are Jennifer Tweet and Gail Korzenieski.
