June 23, 2020
Amanda Phinn and Austin Wolters, Hayward, announce the birth of their daughter, Piper Elizabeth Wolters. Piper was born at 2:09 a.m. June 23 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weiged 6 pounds 12 ounces at birth and was 19.5 inches long.
Family members include siblings, Lucas Hanlon, Colton Hanlon, and Mina Zimit; maternal grandparents, Brenda and Richard Melton and Jay Johnson; and paternal grandparents Nancy Wolters and James Nicks, and Todd Farley.
