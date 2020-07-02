Piper Elizabeth Wolters

 

June 23, 2020

Amanda Phinn and Austin Wolters, Hayward, announce the birth of their daughter, Piper Elizabeth Wolters. Piper was born at 2:09 a.m. June 23 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weiged 6 pounds 12 ounces at birth and was 19.5 inches long. 

Family members include siblings, Lucas Hanlon, Colton Hanlon, and Mina Zimit; maternal grandparents, Brenda and Richard Melton and Jay Johnson; and paternal grandparents Nancy Wolters and James Nicks, and Todd Farley. 

