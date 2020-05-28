May 15, 2020

Payton Caroline Prince was born at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital on May 15 to parents Jennifer and Jason Prince of Hayward. She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces at birth and was 20 inches long. 

She joins siblings Madison, Daniel and Gabe Paquin; and Abigail Prince. Maternal grandparents are Larry Serman and Terri Serman. Paternal grandparents are Tim Prince and Linda Prince. 

