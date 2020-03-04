February 25, 2020

Daisy Mae Billyboy of Hayward announces the birth of her daughter, Olivia Rose Billyboy.

Olivia was born at 11:56 p.m. Feb. 25, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

She joins siblings Abbigail Jean Chino and Isabelle Marie Chino. Grandparents are Sherry Billyboy and Dwayne Decora.

