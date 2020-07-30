July 15, 2020
Raven N. Quagon and Ernest D. Sharlow Sr. of New Post announced the birth of their daughter, Morgan Victoria Sharlow.
Morgan was born at 5:26 p.m. July 15, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
She joins siblings Sandor Sharlow and Margie, Raquel and Logan Quagon. Grandparents are Rodney Quagon, Holly Post and Joe Post.
