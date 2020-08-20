August 1, 2020
MaryJane Rose Tucker and Jake Louis Taylor of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Maliyah Ann Taylor.
Maliyah was born at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 1, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19-3/4 inches long.
She joins siblings Lillianna Deetz and Cleon Phernetten. Grandparents are Chris Tucker, Sheila Tucker, Patrick B. Trepanier and Jennifer A. Taylor.
