August 1, 2020

MaryJane Rose Tucker and Jake Louis Taylor of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Maliyah Ann Taylor. 

Maliyah was born at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 1, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19-3/4 inches long.

She joins siblings Lillianna Deetz and Cleon Phernetten. Grandparents are Chris Tucker, Sheila Tucker, Patrick B. Trepanier and Jennifer A. Taylor.

 

