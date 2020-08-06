Lucilla Rosalee Carley

 

July 21, 2020

Diana Marie Ruiz and Jordan William Carley of Radisson announce the birth of their daughter, Lucilla Rosalee Carley.

Lucilla was born at 10:07 p.m. July 21, 2020 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

Grandparents are Gary and Janice Tainter, Rita Corbine and Louie Corbine.

