January 14, 2020

Samantha and Joshua Kraft of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Lindie Ray Kraft.

Lindie was born at 3:01 a.m. January 14, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

She joins sibling, Finnigan Kraft. Grandparents are Vanessa Harrison, Sean and Barbara Harrison and Doug and Danne Kraft.

