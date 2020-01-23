January 14, 2020
Samantha and Joshua Kraft of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Lindie Ray Kraft.
Lindie was born at 3:01 a.m. January 14, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
She joins sibling, Finnigan Kraft. Grandparents are Vanessa Harrison, Sean and Barbara Harrison and Doug and Danne Kraft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.