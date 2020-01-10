December 22, 2019

Melinda and William McKevett of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Lincoln John McKevett.

Lincoln was born at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 22, 2019, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20.5 inches long.

He joins a brother, Mason McKevett. Grandparents are Michael “Mic” Isham, Bonnie Beaudin and John and Joyce McKevett.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments