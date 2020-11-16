October 26, 2020

Kimber and Reid Miller of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Lena Grace Miller.

Lena was born Oct. 26, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds.

She joins a brother, Avery Miller. Grandparents are Donald Woerner, Tremont Illinois; Toni Woerner, Deer Creek, Illinois; Michael Miller, Peoria, Illinois; and Lisa Goeken-Miller, Hudson, Illinois.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments