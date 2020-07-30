July 18, 2020
Kylie J. Gilbert and Seth M. Phillips of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Lakyn Judith Phillips.
Lakyn was born at 12:58 a.m. July 18, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Jean Gilbert and Dan Seibert and Jessica and Jim Phillips.
