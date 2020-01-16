January 6, 2020

Krystin Tainter-Fleming and Neil Fleming Sr. announce the birth of their son, Krystopher Kenny-Rae Fleming.

Krystopher was born at 7:57 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake. He weighed 9.5 pounds and was 19 inches long.

