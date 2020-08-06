July 24, 2020
Mallory Kay and Kyle Matthew Kujac of Ojibwa announce the birth of their son, Kason James Kujac.
Kason was born at 12:43 a.m. on July 24, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20-3/4 inches long.
He joins siblings Kensley and Kendalyn Kujac.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.