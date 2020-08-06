July 24, 2020

Mallory Kay and Kyle Matthew Kujac of Ojibwa announce the birth of their son, Kason James Kujac.

Kason was born at 12:43 a.m. on July 24, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20-3/4 inches long.

He joins siblings Kensley and Kendalyn Kujac.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments