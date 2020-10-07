September 29, 2020
Cameo Rose Hart and Raymond Foster Brown of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Kaia Rei Marie Brown.
Kaia was born at 10:38 a.m. Sept. 29, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long.
She joins sibling Kei-Monte Howe. Grandparents are Susan M. Hart, Sola Williamson and Wayde Williamson.
