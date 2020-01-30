January 16, 2020
Georgia Rose Bogat and Donovan Alexander Kingfisher of Hayward announced the birth of their daughter, Jayla Alexandra Rose Kingfisher.
Jayla was born at 3:02 p.m. Jan. 16, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are LaVonne Diamond, Bruce Diamond, Deb Kingfisher and John Kingfisher.
