January 16, 2020

Georgia Rose Bogat and Donovan Alexander Kingfisher of Hayward announced the birth of their daughter, Jayla Alexandra Rose Kingfisher.

Jayla was born at 3:02 p.m. Jan. 16, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents are LaVonne Diamond, Bruce Diamond, Deb Kingfisher and John Kingfisher.

