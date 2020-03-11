February 29, 2020

Taylor Cross and David Swiderski of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Jax Joseph Swiderski.

Jax was born at 9:41 a.m. Feb. 29, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long.

Grandparents are Jamie Coss, Jason Coss, Paul and Jenny Wick and Joe Swiderski.

