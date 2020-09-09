 

August 27, 2020

Deana Lee Mendez and Kelvin Lewis Pryor of Stone Lake announce the birth of their son, Izaiah Lewis Pryor.

Izaiah was born at 10:38 p.m. Aug. 27, 2020, at Hayward Area memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

He joins siblings Hazel, Braden and Nevaeh Pryor.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments