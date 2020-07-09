June 29, 2020

Tara L. Davis and Aaron C. Huff of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Nyson Charles Huff.

Hyson was born at 8:33 a.m. June 29, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.

He joins siblings Mireya, Eryn and Thomas Huff.

