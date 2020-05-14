April 26, 2020
Heather Thatcher and Donald Maichle of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Harmony Grace Maichle. Harmony was born at 6:03 p.m. April 26 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces at birth, and was 20 inches long.
Harmony joins a sister, Melody Mae Maichle. Grandparents are Shirley Thatcher, Greg Thatcher, Jennifer Maichle, and Richard Maichle Sr. Great-grandparents are Dona Wyrowski, Wayne Wyrowski, Jeannie Maichle and Donald Maichle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.