 

April 26, 2020

Heather Thatcher and Donald Maichle of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Harmony Grace Maichle. Harmony was born at 6:03 p.m. April 26 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces at birth, and was 20 inches long. 

Harmony joins a sister, Melody Mae Maichle. Grandparents are Shirley Thatcher, Greg Thatcher, Jennifer Maichle, and Richard Maichle Sr. Great-grandparents are Dona Wyrowski, Wayne Wyrowski, Jeannie Maichle and Donald Maichle. 

