February 14, 2020

Alexis Roberts of Ojibwa announces the birth of her son, Grayson Lee Roberts.

Grayson was born at 1:12 a.m. Feb. 14, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 18 inches long.

