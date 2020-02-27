February 14, 2020
Anette L. Taylor and Garrett M. Barthel of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Garrett Michael Louis Barthel Jr.
Garrett was born at 1:33 p.m. Feb. 14, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Michael Barthel, Lisa Martinson-Porrman, Louis Taylor and Doreen Gokey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.