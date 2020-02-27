February 14, 2020

Anette L. Taylor and Garrett M. Barthel of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Garrett Michael Louis Barthel Jr.

Garrett was born at 1:33 p.m. Feb. 14, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Michael Barthel, Lisa Martinson-Porrman, Louis Taylor and Doreen Gokey.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments