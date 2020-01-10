Gabriella Rose Blank

Gabriella  Rose  Blank,  born Dec. 29, 2019

Justice Rogstad and Nikolaus Blank of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Gabriella Rose Blank.

Gabriella was born at 12:41 a.m. Dec. 29, 2019, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19.6 inches long.

Grandparents are Jay Rogstad, Dan Tyrolt, Barbara Tyrolt, Jason Blank, Megan Lang and Joe Lang.

