July 26, 2020

Stephanie Lynn Gouge and Michael James Isham of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Elijah James Isham.

Elijah was born at 9:11 a.m. July 26, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches long.

He joins siblings Alliya Isham and Darian and Ninde Goodskye. Grandparents are Louise “Tiger” Gouge Jr., Marcy Gouge, Karen Anderson and Greg Anderson.

