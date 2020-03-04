February 3, 2020

Mycaela Rose Scalzo and Donovan Clifford Martin of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Eden River Martin.

Eden was born at 10:39 p.m. Feb. 3, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20.75 inches long.

Grandparents are Tammy and Todd Todd, Jeff Scalzo and Lisa and Kelly Martin.

