October 29, 2020

Tara Renee Gramberg and Colton James Morgan of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Cohen Jay Martin Morgan.

Cohen was born at 11:51 a.m. Oct. 29, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 22 inches long.

He joins his brother, Brantlee Oliver John Morgan. Grandparents are Melissa Weigelt, Randy Grundmeier and Lisa Morgan. The great-grandfather is Rex Morgan.

