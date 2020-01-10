December 26, 2019

Arien and Joseph Brennan of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Clayton Patrick Brennan.

Clayton was born at 10:33 p.m. Dec. 26, 2019, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20.26 inches long.

Grandparents are Curt and Catherin Becker and Joseph and Brenda Brennan.

