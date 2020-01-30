January 16, 2020
Elissa Lisenby and Cody Olson of Hayward announced the birth of their son, Claysen Noah Olson.
Claysen was born at 7:37 p.m. Jan. 16, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces and was 22 inches long.
He joins siblings Bentley Kasparec and Rilynn Olson. Grandparents are Mark Lisenby and Lynda Lisenby, Julie Lisenby and Joe Bialka, Ann Thomas, Ted Olson and Pam Ols
