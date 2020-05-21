May 13, 2020
Charlie Acer Prichett was born at 5:51 a.m. on May 13 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital to parents Katie Prichett and Eric North. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces at birth, and was 21 inches long.
Charlie joins a sister, Arnica North. Other family members include maternal grandparents Kim and David Beiser, and Dan Prichett and Carlos Manns; and paternal grandmother Stephanie Stewart.
