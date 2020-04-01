March 26, 2020

Jessie and Cory Peterson of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Cameron Paul Peterson. Cameron was born at 6:37 a.m. on March 26. He was 7 pounds 14 ounces and 20 and a-half inches longs.

Grandparents are Rob and Heather Almer, and Greg and Jill Peterson.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments