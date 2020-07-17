July 8, 2020

Demitri Leigh Rusk and Joshua Jon Pointon of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Bieksa Colin Jack Pointon.

Bieksa was born at 1:26 a.m. July 8, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 20-1/2 inches long.

He joins siblings Kaylee and Zakai Pointon. Grandparents are Amy and Dave Thunder and Chris and Melissa Rusk.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments