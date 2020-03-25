March 12, 2020

Teryona Ladwig and Nicholas Long of Exeland announce the birth of their son, Bentley Jordan Long.

Bentley was born at 12:56 a.m. March 12, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments