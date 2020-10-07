Avery Rose Becker

Avery Rose Becker

September 24, 2020

Mary Jo and Kyle Becker of Hayward announced the birth of their daughter, Avery Rose Becker.

Avery was born at 12:37 a.m. Sept. 24, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

She joins her brother, Brady Allen Becker. Grandparents are Dorothy Trepanier, Kim Fitzpatrich and Peter Bialucha.

 

 

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments