 

August 28, 2020

Amanda Marie Kingfisher and Christian Alexander McCray of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Aurora Lauren McCray.

Aurora was born at 1:45 a.m. Aug. 28, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.

Grandparents are Michele Kingfisher, Brian Kingfisher, Vickie Paige and Jerome McCray.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments