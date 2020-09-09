August 28, 2020
Amanda Marie Kingfisher and Christian Alexander McCray of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Aurora Lauren McCray.
Aurora was born at 1:45 a.m. Aug. 28, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Michele Kingfisher, Brian Kingfisher, Vickie Paige and Jerome McCray.
