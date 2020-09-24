September 12, 2020
Heather Dawn Mrotek and Daniel All Star of Hayward announced the birth of their son, Atlas Danger Star.
Atlas was born at 6:07 p.m. Sept. 12, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20-5/8 inches long.
He joins siblings Eleanor and Rowan. Grandparents are Chris and Sherri Beck, Don Mrotek, Lori Ann Yates and David Coppock.
