March 26, 2020
Heather Hove and Richard Denomie, Jr. announce the birth of their daughter, Annette Mae Denomie. Annette was born at 10:48 p.m. March 26. She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Siblings include Giniw Denomie, Niizhoodewii and Nizhoodewin Denomie, Trinity Wocelka, Manido Bines and Miskwaanangookwe Denomie, Zhaawengaabawiikwe and Waabigwanikwe Denomie. Granparerents are Annette Hove, Rick Denomie and Roberta Corbine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.