March 26, 2020

Heather Hove and Richard Denomie, Jr. announce the birth of their daughter, Annette Mae Denomie. Annette was born at 10:48 p.m. March 26. She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Siblings include Giniw Denomie, Niizhoodewii and Nizhoodewin Denomie, Trinity Wocelka, Manido Bines and Miskwaanangookwe Denomie, Zhaawengaabawiikwe and Waabigwanikwe Denomie. Granparerents are Annette Hove, Rick Denomie and Roberta Corbine.

