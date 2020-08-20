July 30, 2020
Patricia Ann Bean and Shawn Michael DeMarr of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Annabelle Mae DeMarr.
Annabelle was born at 11:09 p.m. July 30, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 17 inches long.
She joins her brother, Shawn Jr., and sister, Izabella. The grandfather is John DeMarr.
