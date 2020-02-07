January 25, 2020

Summer Alexis Schaaf of Hayward announces the birth of her daughter, Amaya Serenity Potack.

Amaya was born at 3:07 p.m. Jan. 25, 2020, at Hayward Area memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

She joins siblings Migue and Mateor Thayer-Potack. Grandparents are Melissa Ruwe and Darryl Ruwe.

