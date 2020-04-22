April 11, 2020
Aiyana Dee Nicks was born at 10:38 a.m. April 11. She weighed 9 pounds 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. She is the daughter of Nancy Dee Wolters and James Harley Nicks of Hayward.
Maternal grandmother is Rose Beaudin. Paternal granparents are Connie Nicks and Harley Nicks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.