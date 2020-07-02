June 17, 2020

Alayna Dennis and Jamie Thomas, Hayward, announce the birth of their son, Cyrus David Thomas. Cyrus was born at 7:52 p.m. June 17 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long. 

Family members include a brother, Jamie Thomas Jr.; maternal grandparents Janet Quaderer, Kristina Thomas, Judy Quaderer, Kimberly Dennis and Elaine Corbine; and paternal grandparents James Dennis Jr., Shawn Thomas, Jamie Dennis Sr., Edward LaRush and Steve Quaderer.  

