Two arrested on meth charges

Traci Cooke and John Phalen

 Washburn Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Two Stone Lake area residents have been arrested on drug charges following a search warrant executed Thursday, May 21, at a residence on State Highway 70 west of Stone Lake, which resulted in 55 grams of methamphetamine being seized.

On May 21, the Washburn County, Sawyer County, and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Narcotics Units served a search warrant at W1299 Hwy. 70, approximately four miles west of Stone Lake.

During the search, officers located a large quantity of methamphetamine totaling 55 grams. The owner of the house, John Phalen, 67, was taken into custody along with Traci Cooke, 49.

Phalen and Cooke were booked into the Washburn County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth, manufacture/deliver meth, possession of marijuana (THC), possession of schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phalen was placed on a $25,000 cash bond and Cooke was placed on a $2,500 bond. The street value of the meth seized is estimated at $5,700. A large amount of cash and marijuana, a firearm and illegal pills were also seized, according to the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation by the Washburn County, Sawyer County and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation narcotics units.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments