A Stone Lake man was killed in a logging accident west of Barron Monday, March 23, after becoming pinned between the cab and the engine compartment of a log skidding machine.

Nathan P. Hecker, 56, was repairing a piece of equipment on the log skidder when he became trapped, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The Barron County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the accident at 12:45 p.m. on March 23. It occurred in a parcel of woods knocked over during a 2019 blowdown storm near Hwy. 8 and Hwy. TT, according to the release.

Hecker died at the scene.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments