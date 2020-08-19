The Stone Lake Cranberry Festival Committee has voted to cancel the 2020 festival, which was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, with associated events on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4.
“It was a hard decision, but we canceled the Fest,” said Committee chairperson Shirley Armstrong on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
“We’re concerned about the community, the rise in Sawyer County (of COVID-19 cases) over the last couple weeks,” Armstrong said. “That doesn’t mean that things will not have quieted down by Oct. 3. But in order for us to plan and be the best that we can, we would either call it now or move forward. So we decided to call it (canceled) now.”
The Stone Lake Cranberry Festival typically includes an awards dinner, pancake breakfast, cranberry marsh tours, hundreds of street vendors, a parade and cranberry crate derby, plus a 5K run-walk.
“The Cranberry Fest will have nothing,” Armstrong said. “Whoever chooses to do something that weekend, it will not be part of the Cranberry Festival Committee.”
The Festival is one of the largest festivals in northern Wisconsin, drawing 20,000 to 30,000 visitors annually.
The correct decision for the community. Thank you. Locals will be safe because of your decision.
